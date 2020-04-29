More News In Global Health

AP: Groups sow doubt about COVID vaccine before one even exists (Klepper/Dupuy, 4/29).

BMJ: Covid-19: concerns grow over inflammatory syndrome emerging in children (Mahase, 4/28).

Devex: A look at how U.N. development funds are recalibrating SDG funding (Lieberman, 4/28).

Devex: Q&A: The promise of a green COVID-19 recovery (Root, 4/29).

POLITICO: The next pandemic: Rising inequality (Cooper, 4/28).

Reuters: Escaped Ebola patient hiding in Congo militia-held area: officials (Kambale/Holland, 4/28).

Science: How the pandemic made this virologist an unlikely cult figure (Kupferschmidt, 4/28).

U.N. News: U.N. leads bid to help 135 countries get vital COVID-19 medical kit, amid severe global shortages (4/28).