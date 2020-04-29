menu

Devex Examines How DFIs Are Responding To COVID-19 Pandemic

Apr 29, 2020

Devex: How DFIs are responding to the COVID-19 crisis
“The role of development finance institutions has expanded in the past decade, as more have been created and they have been allocated greater amounts of capital. But amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they face the test of whether their plans will work and whether they can live up to the greater responsibility they have been given. With a crisis that has seen economies brought to a standstill, nearly $100 billion of private investment retreat from Africa, and about $100 billion drop in global remittances, DFIs are grappling with how to most effectively respond…” (Saldinger, 4/29).

