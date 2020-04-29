menu

‘Fragile’ Countries Need More Funding, Aid To Prevent COVID-19 Impacts, IRC Warns; Media Outlets Examine How Pandemic Hitting Certain Populations

Apr 29, 2020

BBC: Coronavirus: ‘One billion’ could become infected worldwide — report
“One billion people could become infected with the coronavirus worldwide unless vulnerable countries are given urgent help, an aid group has warned. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) said financial and humanitarian aid were needed to help slow the global spread of the virus. It said ‘fragile countries’ such as Afghanistan and Syria needed ‘urgent funding’ to avoid a major outbreak. … The U.S.-based group, which responds to humanitarian crises around the world, said factors such as household size, population density, healthcare capacity, and pre-existing conflicts could all increase the risk of major outbreaks developing…” (4/28).

CBS: 6 months of coronavirus lockdown could mean 31 million more cases of domestic violence, U.N. says (Ott, 4/28).

The Guardian: ‘They are starving’: women in India’s sex industry struggle for survival (Chakraborty/Ramaprasad, 4/29).

TIME: Refugee Boats Stranded at Sea Show How COVID-19 Is Making Threatened Groups More Vulnerable (Dozier, 4/28).

U.N. News: COVID-19 could lead to millions of unintended pregnancies, new U.N.-backed data reveals (4/28).

Washington Post: Sex workers are falling through the cracks in coronavirus assistance programs around the world (Berger, 4/28).

