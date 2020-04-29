Major Powers Should Suspend Sanctions On Syria, Iran, Venezuela Amid Pandemic, NRC Head Says

Reuters: Big powers urged to freeze sanctions on Syria, Iran, Venezuela during virus

“Major powers must suspend economic sanctions against countries including Syria, Iran, and Venezuela during the coronavirus pandemic which threatens to worsen hunger and suffering for the poor, an international refugee charity said on Tuesday. Jan Egeland, a former U.N. aid chief who now heads the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), said that despite sanctions exemptions for medical and food supplies, aid groups still face hurdles to help vulnerable people during the health crisis…” (Nebehay, 4/28).