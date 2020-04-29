menu

COVID-19 Restrictions, Other Delays Hamper Response To East Africa’s Locust Outbreak

New Humanitarian: COVID-19 hampers response as ‘perfect storm’ of locusts builds in East Africa
“Delays in obtaining pesticides, helicopters, and other vital supplies have set back efforts to combat East Africa’s worst desert locust outbreak in decades. And now a second generation of the pest is forming swarms just as a new crop season gets underway, threatening the livelihoods of millions of people. The problems began before COVID-19 restrictions took effect. … Coronavirus-related travel restrictions have since reduced the number of cargo flights, causing delays in the supply of pesticides and helicopters…” (Kleinfeld, 4/28).

