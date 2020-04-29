COVID-19 Pandemic Threatens 30 Years Of U.K. Government, Charity Development Work; DFID Faces Criticism Of Gender Equality Strategy

Devex: DFID faces ‘wake-up call’ on gender equality strategy

“The U.K. Department for International Development is facing criticism from the country’s influential public-spending watchdog over the poor implementation of the department’s gender equality strategy. A report by the National Audit Office found that DFID’s 2018 Strategic Vision for Gender Equality was ‘ambitious’ but not designed ‘in a way which allowed it to assess overall progress and value for money’…” (Worley, 4/29).

The Guardian: Pandemic jeopardizes support for world’s poor as charities lose millions

“Charities are calling on the U.K. government for greater support as they report the loss of millions of pounds as a result of Covid-19…” (Lamble, 4/27).

The Guardian: Coronavirus ‘could undo 30 years of U.K.’s international development work’

“The coronavirus pandemic threatens to undo 30 years of international development work, with a bleak picture for the world’s poorest, the international development secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, told MPs. Giving evidence to a parliamentary inquiry into the effectiveness of U.K. aid, Trevelyan said her biggest fear was that the secondary impact of the health crisis would be felt by the world’s poorest for years to come…” (McVeigh, 4/29).