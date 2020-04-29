menu

Pandemic, Global Warming Can Spur Nations To ‘Rebuild Our World For The Better,’ U.N. SG Says In Climate Dialogue Address

Apr 29, 2020

AP: U.N. chief: Use pandemic to ‘rebuild our world for the better’
“U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres challenged leaders Tuesday to use the coronavirus pandemic to ‘rebuild our world for the better’ by also working together to tackle other global threats such as climate change. … ‘[The pandemic] has exposed the fragility of our societies and economies to shocks,’ the United Nations chief said, adding that ‘the only answer is brave, visionary, and collaborative leadership.’ ‘The same leadership is needed to address the looming existential threat of climate disruption,’ Guterres, noting that the past decade was the hottest in history since measurements began…” (Jordans, 4/28).

U.N. News: Parallel threats of COVID-19, climate change, require ‘brave, visionary and collaborative leadership’: U.N. chief
“…And against the backdrop of threatened lives, crippled businesses, and damaged economies, the U.N. chief warned the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are also under threat. ‘The highest cost is the cost of doing nothing,’ he spelled out, underscoring the need to urgently ‘strengthen resilience and cut greenhouse gas emissions to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees’ above pre-industrial levels, to mitigate climate change…” (4/28).

Additional coverage of Guterres’s speech is available from Forbes and The Guardian.

