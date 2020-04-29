Mark Green Discusses Role Of U.S. Foreign Assistance, COVID-19 Pandemic In Developing Countries, Future Of USAID In NPR Interview

NPR: Exiting USAID Chief On The Pandemic, Foreign Aid, Trump’s Policies

“For nearly three years, Mark Green led the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in delivering foreign aid to countries in need during times of crisis, including the coronavirus pandemic. In mid-March, Green announced that he was stepping down and taking on a new position as executive director of the McCain Institute for International Leadership. … NPR’s Rachel Martin spoke with Green, a former Republican congressman from Wisconsin and U.S. ambassador to Tanzania, about the value of U.S. foreign assistance, his outlook on how developing countries will face the pandemic, and what the future may hold for USAID…” (Martin/Sarmiento, 4/29).