Donor Funding for the Global Novel Coronavirus Response

Kellie Moss
Published: Mar 10, 2020

The current outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), first reported at the end of December 2019, shows no sign of abating and has been declared a public health emergency of international concern. While donors have begun providing support to China and other low- and middle-income countries, there is currently no centralized repository for this information. This tracker provides an accounting of publicly available information on donor funding to date. Not included are funding from governments for their own domestic response efforts or commitments focused on economic stimulus or recovery efforts related to the outbreak (such as a $6 billion commitment from the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation or a $50 billion commitment, including $10 billion in zero-interest loans for low-income countries, from the International Monetary Fund).1 It will be updated as needed. Data are provided in the table below, including by donor, funding amount, purpose or recipient, and source. Key highlights are as follows.

  • As of March 9, 2020, donors (including governments, multilateral organizations, and private funders) have pledged or distributed an estimated $8.3 billion in overall financial support for the COVID-19 response. This includes donor assistance provided directly to countries as well as their contributions to the World Health Organization (WHO).
  • The vast majority (91%) was provided by donor governments (including the U.S.), the World Bank, and other multilateral organizations. The remainder (9%) came from non-profits, foundations, and businesses.
  • The largest donor to date is the World Bank2 ($6 billion), followed by the United States ($1.29 billion), Tencent/Tencent Charity Foundation ($214.7 million), Alibaba ($144 million), and the European Union ($140 million). This makes the U.S. the largest donor government.
Table 1: Pledged Donor Funding for the Global Response to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), Jan. – March 9, 2020
Donor Estimated Funding
(in US$ millions)		 Purpose or Recipient Data Source
TOTAL 8,312.907
Donor Governments and Multilateral Organizations 7,587.556    
Australia 0.670 WHO’s Pacific regional coronavirus response plan WHO; Australia
Canada 1.501 WHO Canada
China 20.000 WHO China
Czech Republic 0.262 WHO Czech Republic; WHO
European Union 140.030 WHO, Africa efforts European Commission
France 1.100 WHO WHO
Germany 54.973 WHO Germany
Ireland 1.030 WHO Ireland; WHO
Italy 0.430 WHO WHO
Japan 10.000 WHO WHO
Norway 1.084 WHO Norway; WHO
Saudi Arabia 10.000 WHO WHO/Tedros (Saudi Arabia)
Slovakia 0.206 WHO Slovakia; WHO
South Korea 3.000 WHO WHO/Tedros (South Korea)
U.N. Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF)* 15.000 WHO, UNICEF WHO release
United Kingdom 33.771 WHO, International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, UNICEF, other coronavirus relief efforts United Kingdom (3/6); WHO; United Kingdom (2/8)
United States 1,285.000 China, other impacted countries (both directly and through multilateral orgs), WHO H.R. 6074; State Dept; USAID; WHO
WHO Contingency Fund for Emergencies* 9.500 WHO WHO/CFE
World Bank 6,000.000 Coronavirus efforts in developing countries (prioritizing the poorest countries and those at high risk with low capacity) – $3.3 billion through IDA, up to $2.7 billion through IBRD World Bank
Non-Profits, Foundations, and Businesses 725.351    
Alibaba 144.000 Coronavirus relief efforts in Wuhan and Hubei province, China Axios
Align Technology, Inc. 0.143 Chinese Red Cross Foundation U.S. Chamber Foundation
American Express Foundation 0.145 Hubei Red Cross Foundation U.S. Chamber Foundation
Anta Sports 1.446 Chinese Charity Federation FDRA
Applied Materials and Applied Materials Foundation 0.574 Coronavirus relief efforts in China U.S. Chamber Foundation
Baidu 43.377 Coronavirus relief efforts in China Baidu
Bayer 0.660 Coronavirus relief efforts in Wuhan, China Bayer
Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation 100.000 WHO, Chinese frontline responders, others at the global and national levels Gates Foundation; WHO
Binance 1.440 Coronavirus relief efforts U.S. Chamber Foundation
Boehringer Ingelheim 0.144 Chinese Red Cross Foundation Boehringer Ingelheim
ByteDance 28.918 Chinese Red Cross Foundation China Daily
Cargill 0.288 Chinese Red Cross U.S. Chamber Foundation
Caterpillar 0.250 China Women’s Development Foundation U.S. Chamber Foundation
Chevron/Chevron Global Community Fund 0.300 China Women’s Development Foundation U.S. Chamber Foundation
China Merchants Bank 28.918 Coronavirus Infection Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters in Wuhan, China China Merchants Bank
Citadel and Citadel Securities 7.500^ Hubei Xinhua Hospital in Wuhan, China; coronavirus relief efforts in Hubei province, China, and in U.S.; assisting affected families Citadel
Dalio Philanthropies/Bridgewater Associates LP 10.000 Peking University First Hospital, Union Hospital for Clinical Care, three medical teams led by academics in Wuhan, China Bloomberg
Dell, Inc. 0.288 Chinese Red Cross U.S. Chamber Foundation; Axios
Estée Lauder Companies 0.300 Coronavirus relief efforts in China U.S. Chamber Foundation
FUZAMEI 0.014 Coronavirus relief efforts U.S. Chamber Foundation
Galaxy Entertainment Group Foundation 2.500 Coronavirus relief efforts U.S. Chamber Foundation
General Motors 0.715 Chinese Red Cross Foundation U.S. Chamber Foundation
Google.org 0.250 Hubei Red Cross Foundation U.S. Chamber Foundation
Hewlett Packard Foundation 1.000 Direct Relief U.S. Chamber Foundation
Honda Motor Company, LTD.& Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd. 1.431 Red Cross in Hubei province, China U.S. Chamber Foundation
Huami 1.500 Coronavirus relief efforts in Wuhan, China U.S. Chamber Foundation
J.P. Morgan 1.000 China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation U.S. Chamber Foundation
Kering 1.100 Red Cross in Hubei province, China U.S. Chamber Foundation
Kuaishou 14.459 Wuhan, China, municipal government Kuaishou
Las Vegas Sands Corporation 2.500 Coronavirus relief efforts U.S. Chamber Foundation
Lilly China 0.150 Red Cross U.S. Chamber Foundation
Lilly Foundation 0.250 Coronavirus relief efforts in China by Direct Relief and Project HOPE U.S. Chamber Foundation
L’Oreal 0.720 Coronavirus relief efforts in China U.S. Chamber Foundation
LVMH 2.300 Coronavirus relief efforts U.S. Chamber Foundation
Mastercard 0.300 China Development Fund U.S. Chamber Foundation
Medtronic/Medtronic Foundation 1.500 Coronavirus relief efforts U.S. Chamber Foundation
Meituan Public Welfare Foundation 28.918 Coronavirus relief efforts in China Meituan-Dianping
Melco Resorts & Entertainment 2.600 Coronavirus relief efforts U.S. Chamber Foundation
Merck 0.370 Direct Relief, Project HOPE, Given2Asia, Chinese Red Cross Foundation U.S. Chamber Foundation
MGM Resorts International/MGM China Holdings 2.500 Coronavirus relief efforts U.S. Chamber Foundation
Micron Foundation 0.143 Give2Asia for support of frontline health workers and hospitals U.S. Chamber Foundation
Microsoft 0.144 Coronavirus relief efforts in Wuhan and Hubei province, China U.S. Chamber Foundation
Moody’s Corporation 0.050 Give2Asia U.S. Chamber Foundation
Muyuan Group/Qin Yinglin and Qian Ying 28.918 Coronavirus relief efforts in China Muyuan Group
Pfizer Foundation 0.500 Coronavirus relief efforts in China by Direct Relief and Project HOPE U.S. Chamber Foundation
PUBG 0.430 Chinese Red Cross Korea Herald
S&P Global Foundation 0.150 Give2Asia/leading Chinese public health organizations U.S. Chamber Foundation
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) 1.429 Shanghai Charity Foundation, coronavirus relief efforts in China SMIC
Shiseido 1.578 Shanghai Charity Foundation, Charity Federation of Wuhan Shiseido
SJM Holdings Ltd 2.500 Coronavirus relief efforts in Hubei province, China SJM Holdings
Smilegate Group 1.430 Chinese authorities to combat the coronavirus Smilegate Foundation
Starbucks 0.432 Chinese Red Cross Foundation U.S. Chamber Foundation
Suncity Group 3.800 Coronavirus relief efforts U.S. Chamber Foundation
Swarovski 0.434 Coronavirus relief efforts U.S. Chamber Foundation
Tencent/Tencent Charity Foundation 214.715 fund for coronavirus relief efforts in Hubei province, China, and other affected areas, Tsinghua University Education Foundation, Global Health Drug Discovery Institute Tencent
Texas Instruments 0.300 China Youth Development Foundation U.S. Chamber Foundation
UBS 1.000 “Frontline responders” in China U.S. Chamber Foundation
Varian Medical Systems 1.000 Coronavirus prevention and relief efforts U.S. Chamber Foundation
Versace 0.143 Chinese Red Cross Foundation U.S. Chamber Foundation
Vital Strategies/Resolve to Save Lives 0.461 WHO WHO
WeMade 0.143 Hubei Charity Federation Korea Herald
Wynn Macau 2.500 Coronavirus relief efforts U.S. Chamber Foundation
Zhejiang Geely Holding Group/ Li Shufu Public Welfare Foundation 28.380 Coronavirus relief efforts in Hubei, Guangdong, Zhejiang and Henan provinces, as well as other areas around the China Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
NOTES: Amounts may not sum to subtotals/total due to rounding. * Multiple countries contribute to these pooled funding mechanisms. U.N. is United Nations. WHO is World Health Organization. CEPI is Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. UNICEF is United Nations Children’s Fund. IDA is International Development Association. IBRD is International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. WHO has issued a strategic response plan that enumerates resource needs for global COVID-19 response activities from February through April 2020, focusing largely on those of low- and middle-income countries. WHO is also reporting funding it has received specifically for WHO activities. ^ A portion of this funding will be donated to U.S. relief, but the amount could not be disaggregated.

Funding in this table is attributed:
– to donor governments for novel coronavirus when designated for this purpose, whether provided bilaterally to China or another country, non-profit organizations, or others, or provided multilaterally through a multilateral organization or instrument;
– to a multilateral organization where that multilateral organization specifically designated general funds for this purpose;
– to other organizations, such as non-profit organizations, foundations, and businesses, when designated for this purpose.

We did not include funding spent by countries on domestic responses to novel coronavirus, in-kind contributions, matching campaigns, of funding predominantly focused on research. The estimate is a floor, as funding from some Chinese companies, and likely others, is not easily identifiable.

Know about other donor funding? Contact us.

Endnotes

  1. If additional details become available that show any of this funding will be provided on concessional terms for the health response, this data note and funding totals within it will be updated.

    ← Return to text

  2. Specifically, its International Development Association (IDA) and International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

    ← Return to text

