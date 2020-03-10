Donor Funding for the Global Novel Coronavirus Response

NOTES: Amounts may not sum to subtotals/total due to rounding. * Multiple countries contribute to these pooled funding mechanisms. U.N. is United Nations. WHO is World Health Organization. CEPI is Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. UNICEF is United Nations Children’s Fund. IDA is International Development Association. IBRD is International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. WHO has issued a strategic response plan that enumerates resource needs for global COVID-19 response activities from February through April 2020, focusing largely on those of low- and middle-income countries. WHO is also reporting funding it has received specifically for WHO activities. ^ A portion of this funding will be donated to U.S. relief, but the amount could not be disaggregated. Funding in this table is attributed:

– to donor governments for novel coronavirus when designated for this purpose, whether provided bilaterally to China or another country, non-profit organizations, or others, or provided multilaterally through a multilateral organization or instrument;

– to a multilateral organization where that multilateral organization specifically designated general funds for this purpose;

– to other organizations, such as non-profit organizations, foundations, and businesses, when designated for this purpose. We did not include funding spent by countries on domestic responses to novel coronavirus, in-kind contributions, matching campaigns, of funding predominantly focused on research. The estimate is a floor, as funding from some Chinese companies, and likely others, is not easily identifiable.