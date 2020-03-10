Donor Funding for the Global Novel Coronavirus Response
The current outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), first reported at the end of December 2019, shows no sign of abating and has been declared a public health emergency of international concern. While donors have begun providing support to China and other low- and middle-income countries, there is currently no centralized repository for this information. This tracker provides an accounting of publicly available information on donor funding to date. Not included are funding from governments for their own domestic response efforts or commitments focused on economic stimulus or recovery efforts related to the outbreak (such as a $6 billion commitment from the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation or a $50 billion commitment, including $10 billion in zero-interest loans for low-income countries, from the International Monetary Fund).1 It will be updated as needed. Data are provided in the table below, including by donor, funding amount, purpose or recipient, and source. Key highlights are as follows.
- As of March 9, 2020, donors (including governments, multilateral organizations, and private funders) have pledged or distributed an estimated $8.3 billion in overall financial support for the COVID-19 response. This includes donor assistance provided directly to countries as well as their contributions to the World Health Organization (WHO).
- The vast majority (91%) was provided by donor governments (including the U.S.), the World Bank, and other multilateral organizations. The remainder (9%) came from non-profits, foundations, and businesses.
- The largest donor to date is the World Bank2 ($6 billion), followed by the United States ($1.29 billion), Tencent/Tencent Charity Foundation ($214.7 million), Alibaba ($144 million), and the European Union ($140 million). This makes the U.S. the largest donor government.
|Table 1: Pledged Donor Funding for the Global Response to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), Jan. – March 9, 2020
|Donor
|Estimated Funding
(in US$ millions)
|Purpose or Recipient
|Data Source
|TOTAL
|8,312.907
|Donor Governments and Multilateral Organizations
|7,587.556
|Australia
|0.670
|WHO’s Pacific regional coronavirus response plan
|WHO; Australia
|Canada
|1.501
|WHO
|Canada
|China
|20.000
|WHO
|China
|Czech Republic
|0.262
|WHO
|Czech Republic; WHO
|European Union
|140.030
|WHO, Africa efforts
|European Commission
|France
|1.100
|WHO
|WHO
|Germany
|54.973
|WHO
|Germany
|Ireland
|1.030
|WHO
|Ireland; WHO
|Italy
|0.430
|WHO
|WHO
|Japan
|10.000
|WHO
|WHO
|Norway
|1.084
|WHO
|Norway; WHO
|Saudi Arabia
|10.000
|WHO
|WHO/Tedros (Saudi Arabia)
|Slovakia
|0.206
|WHO
|Slovakia; WHO
|South Korea
|3.000
|WHO
|WHO/Tedros (South Korea)
|U.N. Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF)*
|15.000
|WHO, UNICEF
|WHO release
|United Kingdom
|33.771
|WHO, International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, UNICEF, other coronavirus relief efforts
|United Kingdom (3/6); WHO; United Kingdom (2/8)
|United States
|1,285.000
|China, other impacted countries (both directly and through multilateral orgs), WHO
|H.R. 6074; State Dept; USAID; WHO
|WHO Contingency Fund for Emergencies*
|9.500
|WHO
|WHO/CFE
|World Bank
|6,000.000
|Coronavirus efforts in developing countries (prioritizing the poorest countries and those at high risk with low capacity) – $3.3 billion through IDA, up to $2.7 billion through IBRD
|World Bank
|Non-Profits, Foundations, and Businesses
|725.351
|Alibaba
|144.000
|Coronavirus relief efforts in Wuhan and Hubei province, China
|Axios
|Align Technology, Inc.
|0.143
|Chinese Red Cross Foundation
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|American Express Foundation
|0.145
|Hubei Red Cross Foundation
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Anta Sports
|1.446
|Chinese Charity Federation
|FDRA
|Applied Materials and Applied Materials Foundation
|0.574
|Coronavirus relief efforts in China
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Baidu
|43.377
|Coronavirus relief efforts in China
|Baidu
|Bayer
|0.660
|Coronavirus relief efforts in Wuhan, China
|Bayer
|Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
|100.000
|WHO, Chinese frontline responders, others at the global and national levels
|Gates Foundation; WHO
|Binance
|1.440
|Coronavirus relief efforts
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Boehringer Ingelheim
|0.144
|Chinese Red Cross Foundation
|Boehringer Ingelheim
|ByteDance
|28.918
|Chinese Red Cross Foundation
|China Daily
|Cargill
|0.288
|Chinese Red Cross
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Caterpillar
|0.250
|China Women’s Development Foundation
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Chevron/Chevron Global Community Fund
|0.300
|China Women’s Development Foundation
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|China Merchants Bank
|28.918
|Coronavirus Infection Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters in Wuhan, China
|China Merchants Bank
|Citadel and Citadel Securities
|7.500^
|Hubei Xinhua Hospital in Wuhan, China; coronavirus relief efforts in Hubei province, China, and in U.S.; assisting affected families
|Citadel
|Dalio Philanthropies/Bridgewater Associates LP
|10.000
|Peking University First Hospital, Union Hospital for Clinical Care, three medical teams led by academics in Wuhan, China
|Bloomberg
|Dell, Inc.
|0.288
|Chinese Red Cross
|U.S. Chamber Foundation; Axios
|Estée Lauder Companies
|0.300
|Coronavirus relief efforts in China
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|FUZAMEI
|0.014
|Coronavirus relief efforts
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Galaxy Entertainment Group Foundation
|2.500
|Coronavirus relief efforts
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|General Motors
|0.715
|Chinese Red Cross Foundation
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Google.org
|0.250
|Hubei Red Cross Foundation
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Hewlett Packard Foundation
|1.000
|Direct Relief
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Honda Motor Company, LTD.& Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
|1.431
|Red Cross in Hubei province, China
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Huami
|1.500
|Coronavirus relief efforts in Wuhan, China
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|J.P. Morgan
|1.000
|China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Kering
|1.100
|Red Cross in Hubei province, China
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Kuaishou
|14.459
|Wuhan, China, municipal government
|Kuaishou
|Las Vegas Sands Corporation
|2.500
|Coronavirus relief efforts
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Lilly China
|0.150
|Red Cross
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Lilly Foundation
|0.250
|Coronavirus relief efforts in China by Direct Relief and Project HOPE
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|L’Oreal
|0.720
|Coronavirus relief efforts in China
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|LVMH
|2.300
|Coronavirus relief efforts
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Mastercard
|0.300
|China Development Fund
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Medtronic/Medtronic Foundation
|1.500
|Coronavirus relief efforts
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Meituan Public Welfare Foundation
|28.918
|Coronavirus relief efforts in China
|Meituan-Dianping
|Melco Resorts & Entertainment
|2.600
|Coronavirus relief efforts
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Merck
|0.370
|Direct Relief, Project HOPE, Given2Asia, Chinese Red Cross Foundation
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|MGM Resorts International/MGM China Holdings
|2.500
|Coronavirus relief efforts
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Micron Foundation
|0.143
|Give2Asia for support of frontline health workers and hospitals
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Microsoft
|0.144
|Coronavirus relief efforts in Wuhan and Hubei province, China
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Moody’s Corporation
|0.050
|Give2Asia
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Muyuan Group/Qin Yinglin and Qian Ying
|28.918
|Coronavirus relief efforts in China
|Muyuan Group
|Pfizer Foundation
|0.500
|Coronavirus relief efforts in China by Direct Relief and Project HOPE
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|PUBG
|0.430
|Chinese Red Cross
|Korea Herald
|S&P Global Foundation
|0.150
|Give2Asia/leading Chinese public health organizations
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC)
|1.429
|Shanghai Charity Foundation, coronavirus relief efforts in China
|SMIC
|Shiseido
|1.578
|Shanghai Charity Foundation, Charity Federation of Wuhan
|Shiseido
|SJM Holdings Ltd
|2.500
|Coronavirus relief efforts in Hubei province, China
|SJM Holdings
|Smilegate Group
|1.430
|Chinese authorities to combat the coronavirus
|Smilegate Foundation
|Starbucks
|0.432
|Chinese Red Cross Foundation
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Suncity Group
|3.800
|Coronavirus relief efforts
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Swarovski
|0.434
|Coronavirus relief efforts
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Tencent/Tencent Charity Foundation
|214.715
|fund for coronavirus relief efforts in Hubei province, China, and other affected areas, Tsinghua University Education Foundation, Global Health Drug Discovery Institute
|Tencent
|Texas Instruments
|0.300
|China Youth Development Foundation
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|UBS
|1.000
|“Frontline responders” in China
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Varian Medical Systems
|1.000
|Coronavirus prevention and relief efforts
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Versace
|0.143
|Chinese Red Cross Foundation
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Vital Strategies/Resolve to Save Lives
|0.461
|WHO
|WHO
|WeMade
|0.143
|Hubei Charity Federation
|Korea Herald
|Wynn Macau
|2.500
|Coronavirus relief efforts
|U.S. Chamber Foundation
|Zhejiang Geely Holding Group/ Li Shufu Public Welfare Foundation
|28.380
|Coronavirus relief efforts in Hubei, Guangdong, Zhejiang and Henan provinces, as well as other areas around the China
|Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
|NOTES: Amounts may not sum to subtotals/total due to rounding. * Multiple countries contribute to these pooled funding mechanisms. U.N. is United Nations. WHO is World Health Organization. CEPI is Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. UNICEF is United Nations Children’s Fund. IDA is International Development Association. IBRD is International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. WHO has issued a strategic response plan that enumerates resource needs for global COVID-19 response activities from February through April 2020, focusing largely on those of low- and middle-income countries. WHO is also reporting funding it has received specifically for WHO activities. ^ A portion of this funding will be donated to U.S. relief, but the amount could not be disaggregated.
Funding in this table is attributed:
We did not include funding spent by countries on domestic responses to novel coronavirus, in-kind contributions, matching campaigns, of funding predominantly focused on research. The estimate is a floor, as funding from some Chinese companies, and likely others, is not easily identifiable.
Endnotes
If additional details become available that show any of this funding will be provided on concessional terms for the health response, this data note and funding totals within it will be updated.
Specifically, its International Development Association (IDA) and International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).