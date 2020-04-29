USAID Acting Administrator Provides Statement On New Partnerships Initiative

USAID: Statement by USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa on the New Partnerships Initiative

In a statement on USAID’s New Partnership Initiative, USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa notes, “[Tuesday], I announced three new funding opportunities as part of the New Partnerships Initiative (NPI) of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Agency’s intent to develop NPI Action Plans at all of our Missions around the world. … [O]ur Bureau for Global Health plans to issue an Addendum under its current NPI Annual Program Statement to respond to the pandemic of COVID-19 in the very near future. … I am proud that our Missions have fully engaged in the U.S. Government’s response to COVID-19, and that NPI is becoming a crucial part of that adaptation of our programmatic operations under these difficult conditions caused by the novel coronavirus…” (4/28).