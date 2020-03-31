Washington Post: Trump rightly extended pandemic guidance. Here’s what he should do next.

“…[T]he month ahead must be well spent — with action. … Mr. Trump … ought to immediately and forcefully insist that governors and other elected officials follow his guidance, order people to engage in social distancing, and close nonessential businesses and workplaces. There is no room for a patchwork response. … Next, Mr. Trump must put in charge the commanders who can oversee this life-and-death war, both for the immediate crisis and for planning the eventual easing of restrictions. … Down the road, the reopening will require a delicate state-by-state choreography in which jurisdictions could begin to relax after 14 days of steady reduction in daily case numbers … All of this is going to require an immense amount of investment, planning, personnel, and logistics, as well as skilled leadership, on the order of nothing ever seen in public health in the past century. It will be a tragic failure if complacency turns the United States into a playground for the coronavirus, allowing it to leap for months from one infected population to ignite outbreaks in another. The coming weeks may well be the last chance to shape a better outcome” (3/30).

Washington Post: Thousands of health care workers are at risk of being deported. Trump could save them.

“…Some 27,000 dreamers are health care workers; some … are on the front lines, grappling with a deadly pandemic. They are doctors, nurses, intensive care unit staff, and EMTs trained to respond quickly to accidents, traumas, and an array of other urgent medical needs. Until now, because of [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)], they have been shielded from deportation and allowed to work legally. Their time may be running out. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the fall on the Trump administration’s attempt to rescind the program; it is expected to rule in the coming months. If, as appears likely, the court’s conservative majority sides with the administration, … thousands of … health care workers would lose their work permits and jobs, and face the threat of deportation. So would another 700,000 DACA recipients — food prep workers, teachers and tutors, government employees, and students, including those enrolled in medical programs. That would be catastrophic, and not just for the dreamers themselves, young people in their 20s and 30s who have grown up here. It would also be catastrophic for the United States. … The country needs them as never before. Will Mr. Trump step up to provide them with safety and security?” (3/30).

