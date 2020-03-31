White House Using Statistical Models To Predict COVID-19 Impact In U.S.; Nation’s Death Toll Passes 3K

AP: White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast

“Like forecasters tracking a megastorm, White House officials are relying on statistical models to help predict the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and try to protect as many people as possible. The public could get its first close look at the Trump administration’s own projections Tuesday at the daily briefing…” (Alonso-Zaldivar/Neergaard, 3/31).

CNN: More than 3,000 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus

“At least 3,003 people have died in the United States from Covid-19, according to a CNN tally of data from state health departments. There have been at least 160,698 cases of coronavirus that have been detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems…” (Yan et al., 3/31).

ProPublica: Internal Emails Show How Chaos at the CDC Slowed the Early Response to Coronavirus

“…The documents — mostly emails — provide a behind-the-scenes peek into the messy early stages of the U.S. response to the coronavirus, revealing an antiquated public health system trying to adapt on the fly. What comes through clearly is confusion, as the CDC underestimated the threat from the virus and stumbled in communicating to local public health officials what should be done…” (Chen et al., 3/26).

Washington Post: Coronavirus pandemic could kill as many as 200,000 in U.S., White House warns

“The White House’s coronavirus coordinator on Monday warned that the pandemic could kill as many as 200,000 Americans in even a best-case scenario as state officials intensified their stay-at-home directives — further erasing any hope that the country would have a speedy recovery from the global health crisis…” (Zapotosky, 3/30).

