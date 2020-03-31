menu

Global Health Community Addresses Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic; WHO Issues New Guidelines On Maintaining Essential Health Services

Mar 31, 2020

Africa Center for Strategic Studies: Managing Health and Economic Priorities as the COVID-19 Pandemic Spreads in Africa
Shannon Smith, professor of practice and director of engagement at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies (3/30).

Human Rights Watch: Afghanistan: Leaders Bicker Amid COVID-19 Crisis (3/30).

Oxfam: How to Confront the Coronavirus Catastrophe: New Oxfam Briefing (3/30).

Science Speaks: When will U.N. Security Council convene for COVID-19? The virus hunts humans — not nationalities
Daniel Lucey, infectious diseases physician and adjunct professor of infectious diseases at Georgetown University Medical Center (3/30).

U.N. Dispatch: How are Global Humanitarian Organizations Responding to the Coronavirus Pandemic?
Mark Leon Goldberg, executive editor of U.N. Dispatch (3/30).

World Health Organization: WHO releases guidelines to help countries maintain essential health services during the COVID-19 pandemic (3/30).

