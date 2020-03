Pharma Companies Pressed To Give Up Patents On Potential COVID-19 Treatments; Gates Foundation, Wellcome To Fund Drug Trials; U.S. Signs Deal With Companies To Produce Potential Vaccines

AFP/France 24: NGOs press drug firm Gilead over potential virus treatment (3/30).

Financial Times: Big drugmakers under pressure to share patents against coronavirus (Mancini, 3/31).

Financial Times: Gates Foundation and Wellcome Trust to fund Covid-19 drug trials (Kuchler, 3/30).

Reuters: J&J, Moderna sign deals with U.S. to produce possible coronavirus vaccines (Steenhuysen, 3/30).

Roll Call: Blockchain could transform supply chains, aid in COVID-19 fight (Reilly, 3/31).