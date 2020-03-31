menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Opinion Pieces Discuss Climate Change, Lessons From COVID-19

Mar 31, 2020

Al Jazeera: The coronavirus outbreak is part of the climate change crisis
Vijay Kolinjivadi, post-doctoral fellow at the Institute of Development Policy at the University of Antwerp (3/30).

Devex: Opinion: Why central banks care about climate change
Alfred Hannig, executive director of the Alliance for Financial Inclusion (3/27).

Foreign Policy: Sorry, but the Virus Shows Why There Won’t Be Global Action on Climate Change
Jason Bordoff, professor of professional practice in international and public affairs and founding director of the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs (3/27).

The Hill: The coronavirus pandemic versus the climate change emergency
Rupert Darwall, senior fellow at RealClear Foundation, strategy consultant, and policy analyst (3/29).

New York Times: What the Coronavirus Means for Climate Change
Meehan Crist, writer in residence in biological sciences at Columbia University (3/27).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.