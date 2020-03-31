menu

New E-Cigarette Regulations, Growing Anti-Vaping Sentiment Impacting Industry Worldwide

Mar 31, 2020

New York Times: The World Pushes Back Against E-Cigarettes and Juul
“When the big American tobacco companies started feeling pressure decades ago, they found new markets and friendlier regulation abroad. Juul’s efforts to follow the same playbook have been stunningly unsuccessful. The company has been met with ferocious anti-vaping sentiment and a barrage of newly enacted e-cigarette restrictions, or outright bans, in country after country. As a result, its ambitious overseas plans have collapsed…” (Kaplan et al., 3/30).

