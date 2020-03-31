Health Officials Watch For COVID-19 Stabilization Across Europe, Spread Into Developing Countries, Refugee Communities

CIDRAP News: Officials watch for COVID-19 to stabilize in Europe; rapid growth shifts to other areas

“Global COVID-19 cases continued their steady increase, with a glimmer of hope that activity may soon stabilize in some of Europe’s hot spots, but with growing worries about the threat of the pandemic virus and the impact of social distancing measures in India…” (Schnirring, 3/30).

The Hill: More than 150,000 people have recovered from coronavirus around the world

“While the United States continues to grapple with a rapidly increasing number of coronavirus cases, the outbreak has seen more than 150,000 patients recover from infection across the globe as of Monday…” (Guzman, 3/30).

NPR: As Pandemic Spreads, The Developing World Looks Like The Next Target

“So far, the coronavirus has hit hardest in wealthy countries. But the pandemic now appears poised to explode in many parts of the developing world — which has far fewer resources to combat the virus. … Analysts caution that it’s impossible to predict with certainty which countries will be hit hardest and which may be able to mount an effective defense. But a list of vulnerable nations includes countries with huge populations and widespread poverty, such as Brazil, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Pakistan…” (Myre, 3/31).

Washington Post: World’s 70 million displaced people face a coronavirus disaster, report says

“…Several factors have helped create a virus time bomb: crowded conditions and, for many, a lack of basic shelter; aid that has slowed and in some cases stopped altogether during the crisis; along with the absence of medical care and basic sanitation, according to Refugees International. In a report released Monday, the independent organization said that while a failure to protect refugee communities will threaten societies at large, ‘many nations are turning inward as they seek to protect their own citizens’…” (DeYoung, 3/30).