GHIT Fund Announces New Investments To Develop Drugs, Vaccines, Diagnostics For Malaria, TB, NTDs

Mar 31, 2020

Global Health Innovative Technology Fund: GHIT Fund Announces New Investments: A Total of 3.29 Billion Yen in Drugs for Malaria, Tuberculosis, Chagas Disease, Lymphatic Filariasis, and Onchocerciasis, Vaccines for Malaria, and Diagnostics for Leishmaniasis and Mycetoma
“The Global Health Innovative Technology (GHIT) Fund announced today a total of 3.29 billion yen (US$30 million) to invest in 11 partnerships to develop new lifesaving drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics for malaria, tuberculosis, Chagas disease, leishmaniasis, lymphatic filariasis, onchocerciasis, and mycetoma. This includes five new projects and six that will receive continued funding…” (3/31).

