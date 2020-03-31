U.S. To Support Non-Clinical Studies, Clinical Trial Of Janssen’s Investigational COVID-19 Vaccine

HHS: HHS Accelerates Clinical Trials, Prepares for Manufacturing of COVID-19 Vaccines

“The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services took steps [Monday] to speed the development and manufacturing of vaccines to prevent COVID-19, working with New Jersey-based Janssen Research & Development, part of Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna of Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), will support non-clinical studies and a Phase 1 clinical trial of Janssen’s COVID-19 investigational vaccine, Ad26 SARS-CoV-2. This clinical trial will examine the vaccine’s safety in healthy adult volunteers and its ability to induce an immune response in the recipients…” (3/30).