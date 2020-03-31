menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

UNAIDS Dashboard Shows Changes In Funding For AIDS Response, Including Increase In Domestic Funding Since 2010

Mar 31, 2020

UNAIDS: Big shift to domestic funding for HIV since 2010
“There have been big changes in the landscape for funding the AIDS response since 2010. In constant 2016 United States dollars, overall funding in low- and middle-income countries increased from US$ 15 billion in 2010 to US$ 19 billion in 2018. Within that increase in funding, there have been big changes in the sources of the funding. The amount of money that countries have invested in their own response to HIV has increased hugely. … More information can be found on the UNAIDS HIV financial dashboard” (3/31).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.