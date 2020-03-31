UNAIDS Dashboard Shows Changes In Funding For AIDS Response, Including Increase In Domestic Funding Since 2010

UNAIDS: Big shift to domestic funding for HIV since 2010

“There have been big changes in the landscape for funding the AIDS response since 2010. In constant 2016 United States dollars, overall funding in low- and middle-income countries increased from US$ 15 billion in 2010 to US$ 19 billion in 2018. Within that increase in funding, there have been big changes in the sources of the funding. The amount of money that countries have invested in their own response to HIV has increased hugely. … More information can be found on the UNAIDS HIV financial dashboard” (3/31).