U.S. Backs World Health Assembly Observer Status For Taiwan

Mar 31, 2020

VOA: U.S. Supports Taiwan’s World Health Assembly Observer Status
“The United States is backing Taiwan’s observer status in the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO). The support comes at a time when Washington is sounding the alarm on foreign governments’ disinformation campaigns, calling out China as questions rise on China’s influence over the WHO amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the State Department will ‘do our best to assist’ Taiwan’s ‘appropriate role’ in the world’s highest health-policy-setting body…” (Ching, 3/30).

