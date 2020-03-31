More News In Global Health

Devex: WFP repackages efforts to reach hungry children as COVID-19 closes schools (Lieberman, 3/31).

Devex: Charting a path for global nutrition: Strategies for scalable success (3/30).

Devex: Watch: How Jan Egeland sees the COVID-19 crisis developing (Kumar, 3/31).

The Guardian: Planting hope: the Syrian refugee who developed virus-resistant super-seeds (Chouraqui, 3/31).

New York Times: The Medical News Site That Saw the Coronavirus Coming Months Ago (Tracy, 3/30).

Reuters: Singapore’s Top Court Upholds Law Criminalizing Gay Sex (Geddie et al., 3/30).

Vox: Trump is mishandling coronavirus the way Reagan botched the AIDS epidemic (Beauchamp, 3/30).