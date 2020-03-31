U.N. Appeals For $2.5T COVID-19 Rescue Package For Emerging Economies; WHO DG Calls On G20 Nations To Address PPE, Medical Supplies Shortages

U.N. News: $2.5 trillion COVID-19 rescue package needed for world’s emerging economies

“The economic fallout from COVID-19 is likely to get ‘much worse’ before it gets better for some six billion people living in developing economies, the U.N. said on Monday, in an appeal for a $2.5 trillion rescue package to boost their resilience to further hardship. According to new analysis from UNCTAD, the U.N. trade and development body, commodity-rich exporting countries will face a $2 trillion to $3 trillion drop in investment from overseas in the next two years…” (3/30).

VOA: WHO Chief Calls on G-20 Nations to Address Shortages

“The World Health Organization chief called on the world’s top economic powers to use their resources to address worldwide shortages of protective equipment and medical supplies, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. During his daily briefing from WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged the Group of 20 top economic nations to work with companies to increase production of medical protective products and other medical goods…” (3/30).

AP: U.N. adopts 4 resolutions, voting by email because of COVID-19 (Lederer, 3/31).

CNBC: ‘Act quickly, act decisively, act robustly’ to stop coronavirus outbreaks, WHO special envoy says (Choudhury, 3/30).

CNN Philippines: Coronavirus won’t go away by itself, WHO says. It needs to be pushed down (Watts, 3/31).

NPR: World Health Organization Antimicrobial Expert Explains Transmission Of Coronavirus (Kelly, 3/30).

U.N. News: Coronavirus necessitates global increase in protective equipment, medical supplies: U.N. health chief (3/30).

U.N. News: COVID-19 stoking xenophobia, hate and exclusion, minority rights expert warns (3/30).

UPI: WHO warns against neglecting non-coronavirus patients (Coote/Jacobson, 3/30).