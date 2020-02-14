Devex: Coronavirus in China: International NGOs’ response

“As international relief and aid organizations develop responses to the threat of novel coronavirus in Africa, only a few international NGOs are directly engaging in the epicenter of the public health crisis in Wuhan, China. The Chinese government has eased visa restrictions on aid organizations since the outbreak of the virus at the end of December, but it remains complicated for new groups to join prevention and treatment efforts, according to Chris Skopec, executive vice president of global health at the humanitarian relief organization Project HOPE. All are expected to work through existing health systems and agencies in China, he said…” (Lieberman, 2/14).

New York Times: China Expands Chaotic Dragnet in Coronavirus Crackdown

“China’s leaders expanded a mass roundup of people possibly sickened with the coronavirus on Thursday, widening their dragnet well beyond the epicenter of the outbreak to at least two more cities in what the government has called a ‘wartime’ campaign to stamp out the epidemic. But the campaign, first announced last week in the city of Wuhan, already has been marred by chaotic conditions that have isolated vulnerable patients without adequate care and, in some cases, left them alone to die…” (Qin, 2/13).

Reuters: China’s Xi says to fix problems exposed during coronavirus outbreak: state TV

“Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday the ruling Communist Party must fix various problems, loopholes, and weaknesses exposed during the current outbreak of the coronavirus, state television reported on Friday…” (Lee, 2/14).

Reuters: Under China’s coronavirus lockdown, millions have nowhere to go

“Around 500 million people in China are currently affected by policies put in place restricting movement, to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus. That’s more than the entire population of the United States and is equivalent to roughly 6.5% of the world’s population. As of Friday, at least 48 cities and four provinces in China have issued official notices for lockdown policies, with measures ranging from ‘closed-off management,’ where residents of a community have to be registered before they are allowed in or out, to restrictions that shut down highways, railways, and public transport systems…” (2/14).

