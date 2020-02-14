U.S. Announces New Coronavirus Case In Country; CDC Director, Former FDA Commissioner Comment On Outbreak

AP: U.S. announces 15th virus case, this one in Texas evacuee

“U.S. officials on Thursday announced the country’s 15th confirmed case of the new coronavirus — an evacuee from China who had been under quarantine in Texas. The patient, who had been flown to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last week, is now in isolation at a hospital and was reported in stable condition…” (Stobbe, 2/13).

CNN: CDC director: Novel coronavirus ‘is probably with us beyond this season, beyond this year’

“As an outbreak of a novel coronavirus has swept through Hubei province, China, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been preparing for its worst case scenario — a widespread outbreak of illnesses in the United States. ‘Right now we’re in an aggressive containment mode,’ CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield told CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta in an interview on Thursday. ‘We don’t know a lot about this virus,’ he said. ‘This virus is probably with us beyond this season, beyond this year, and I think eventually the virus will find a foothold and we will get community-based transmission’…” (Howard, 2/13).

MedPage Today: Gottlieb: Keep Close Eye on Coronavirus in Singapore

“Never mind China; how the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak progresses in Singapore is key to understanding the danger to the rest of the world, said Scott Gottlieb, MD, at a Senate committee hearing. ‘So far, in Singapore with 50 cases identified… eight are in the ICU. That’s deeply concerning to me,’ said Gottlieb, the former FDA commissioner and now a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, at a Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs hearing Wednesday…” (Firth, 2/13).