Opinion Piece Discusses China’s Handling Of Information On Coronavirus

New York Times: The Coronavirus Story is Too Big for China to Spin

Kiki Zhao, writer

“…Dr. Li [Wenliang], a 34-year-old ophthalmologist in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, was one of the first doctors to try to warn about the disease, and then to die from it. The story of how the authorities muzzled Dr. Li became an instant parable for their trampling on the Chinese public’s right to know. The authorities’ effort to now muzzle the public’s outrage is a parable of government unaccountability. … As ever, the central government in Beijing is scrambling to project the image that it has everything under control. … The people can see through the government’s ploy, and they are fuming…” (2/13).