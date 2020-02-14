menu

IntraHealth International Blog Post Highlights 10 Global Health Issues To Watch In New Decade

Feb 14, 2020

IntraHealth International’s “VITAL”: 10 Global Health Issues to Watch in the 2020s
Margarite Nathe, principal editor and writer at IntraHealth International, outlines 10 global health issues to watch in this next decade: infectious diseases and potential pandemics; fake news; climate change; supply chains; digital health; mental health; heart disease, cancer, and noncommunicable diseases; the global health workforce; women leaders in health care; and the Sustainable Development Goals (2/14).

