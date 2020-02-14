U.S. Supportive Of Aid To North Korea If Coronavirus Emerges In Country, Says State Department

New York Times: U.S. Supports Aid to North Korea for Fighting the Coronavirus

“The United States said it would approve humanitarian assistance to North Korea to help international aid agencies fight the coronavirus there, amid fears that the impoverished country may be hiding an outbreak. North Korea has not reported any cases of the new coronavirus. But in the past week, some South Korean news reports, citing unnamed sources within the secretive North, said there had been deaths that were suspected to be related to the virus. The reports could not be confirmed…” (Choe, 2/14).

VOA News: U.S. ‘Deeply Concerned’ North Koreans Vulnerable to Coronavirus

“The United States says it is ‘deeply concerned’ about North Koreans’ vulnerability to a new coronavirus and says it backs international groups trying to help Pyongyang prevent a possible outbreak. ‘We strongly support and encourage the work of U.S. and international aid and health organizations to counter and contain the spread of coronavirus in the DPRK,’ State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said late Thursday. ‘The United States is ready and prepared to expeditiously facilitate the approval of assistance from these organizations,’ she added. The statement potentially paves the way for aid groups to deliver emergency medical supplies to North Korea, though the timeline is still uncertain because the groups must first obtain exemptions from the United Nations…” (Gallo, 2/14).