More Coronavirus News

CIDRAP: Unmasked: Experts explain necessary respiratory protection for COVID-19 (Soucheray, 2/13).

CNBC: Tesla acknowledges ‘health epidemics’ as new risk in financial filing amid coronavirus outbreak (Kolodny, 2/13).

New York Times: Coronavirus ‘Hits All the Hot Buttons’ for How We Misjudge Risk (Fisher, 2/13).

Scientific American: Attempts at Debunking ‘Fake News’ about Epidemics Might Do More Harm Than Good (Stix, 2/14).

TIME: Experts Worry Quarantine Procedures May Actually Increase Infection Risk on Cruise Ship Docked in Japan with COVID-19 (Mansoor, 2/13).

Washington Post: Economic fallout from China’s coronavirus mounts around the world (Lynch, 2/13).