USAID To Structure Resilience Work Around Conflict, Climate

Feb 14, 2020

Devex: Climate, conflict at core of changes to USAID resilience work
“The U.S. Agency for International Development is structuring its work on resilience around the areas of conflict and climate as it prepares to stand up the new Bureau for Resilience and Food Security. Christine Gottschalk, director of the Center for Resilience at USAID’s existing Bureau for Food Security, said while work on resilience was ‘still a work in progress,’ it is already showing clear results in increasing the capacity of both households and communities to withstand shocks. … ‘Our focus on resilience, and our focus on bringing developmental solutions to areas of recurrent crisis, is very important. It is a change in how we’re doing business, and we are talking a lot about it’ [Gottschalk said]…” (Welsh, 2/14).

