Expert Discusses Efforts To Develop Effective HIV Vaccine

Feb 14, 2020

The Conversation: The search for an effective HIV vaccine continues
Anatoli Kamali, regional director for Africa at IAVI, and honorary professor in the Department of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine

“An HIV vaccine trial that started in 2016 in South Africa was halted in February 2020. The study sponsors made the call after interim results showed that the vaccine, known as HVTN 702, did not prevent HIV. This result was disappointing, but the search for an effective HIV vaccine continues. Anatoli Kamali speaks to The Conversation Africa’s Ina Skosana about other developments in the field…” (2/13).

