DFID Gains New Leadership, Bringing Relief Among U.K. Development Professionals

Devex: Respite for DFID as Anne-Marie Trevelyan named secretary of state

“A sense of temporary relief reigned among development professionals in the U.K. on Thursday, as the government’s Department for International Development [(DFID)] gained a new boss and remained an independent entity. Anne-Marie Trevelyan, member of Parliament for Berwick-Upon-Tweed, will replace Alok Sharma as secretary of state for DFID following a reshuffling of the Cabinet. Trevelyan, who is a strongly pro-Brexit member of the Conservative Party and has previously expressed views skeptical of aid, will be DFID’s sixth secretary of state in four years. The appointment quells months-long rumors that the department could be folded into the Foreign & Commonwealth Office — at least for now…” (Worley, 2/13).