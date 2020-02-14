U.S. State Department OIG Audit Describes ‘Wide-Ranging Concerns’ About PEPFAR’s Leadership, Management

Devex: PEPFAR teams complain of ‘dictatorial,’ ‘directive,’ and ‘autocratic’ leadership

“In an audit published Thursday, the U.S. State Department’s Office of Inspector General described wide-ranging concerns about the management approach taken by the Office of the U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator and Health Diplomacy [(OGAC)], which provides leadership for the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief [(PEPFAR)]. The independent watchdog pointed to multiple complaints from members of PEPFAR’s country teams, who cited unrealistic targets, an unwillingness by PEPFAR’s leaders to hear differences of opinion, and a ‘dictatorial’ approach by OGAC to country planning…” (Igoe, 2/14).