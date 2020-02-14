Media Outlets Provide Latest Updates On Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

AP: New virus has infected more than 64,000 people globally (2/14).

BBC: Coronavirus: No change in outbreak despite China spike, WHO says (2/14).

The Hill: Coronavirus death toll climbs past 1,350 in China, 5,000 new cases reported (Johnson, 2/14).

Reuters: China says 1,716 health workers infected by coronavirus, six dead (Lee, 2/14).

STAT: Disease modelers gaze into their computers to see the future of Covid-19, and it isn’t good (Begley, 2/14).

Other updates on the coronavirus outbreak are available from New York Times, Reuters, and Washington Post.