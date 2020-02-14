menu

Ebola Outbreak In DRC Waning

Feb 14, 2020

Washington Post: While coronavirus surges, the Ebola outbreak in Congo finally wanes
“The second-biggest Ebola outbreak in history … is down to its last chain of transmission. … The waning of the Ebola outbreak comes as a new one captures global attention — and, potentially, funding as well. Global health officials have warned that while the novel coronavirus, now known as covid-19, racks up thousands of new cases a day, the hard work of ending the Ebola outbreak and preventing another is far from over…” (Bearak, 2/14).

