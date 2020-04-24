The Conversation: World Health Organization: what does it spend its money on?

Sumit Mazumdar, research fellow at the Centre for Health Economics at the University of York (4/23).

Devex: Opinion: ‘Accelerate your commitments’ during COVID-19 — an open letter to donors

Representatives of the Network for Empowered Aid Response (NEAR), Civicus, and the Global Fund for Community Foundations (4/23).

The Hill: Challenge China and the WHO — but not while the pandemic rages

Doug Bandow, senior fellow at the Cato Institute (4/23).

The Lancet: India under COVID-19 lockdown

Editorial Board (4/25).

The Lancet: Offline: Why President Trump is wrong about WHO

Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of The Lancet (4/25).

POLITICO: A Second Covid Crisis Is Coming

David Miliband, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, and Sheryl Sandberg, founder of LeanIn.org and COO of Facebook (4/24).

Project Syndicate: What COVID-19 Reveals About the U.S. and China

Andrew Sheng, distinguished fellow of the Asia Global Institute at the University of Hong Kong and member of the UNEP Advisory Council on Sustainable Finance, and Xiao Geng, president of the Hong Kong Institution for International Finance and professor and director of the Research Institute of Maritime Silk-Road at Peking University HSBC Business School (4/23).

Project Syndicate: Patents vs. the Pandemic

Joseph E. Stiglitz, Nobel laureate in economics and university professor at Columbia University; Arjun Jayadev, professor of economics at Azim Premji University and senior economist at the Institute for New Economic Thinking, and Achal Prabhala, fellow at the Shuttleworth Foundation and coordinator of the accessibsa project (4/23).

Project Syndicate: COVID-19 and the Thucydides Trap

Yu Yongding, former president of the China Society of World Economics and director of the Institute of World Economics and Politics at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, and Kevin P. Gallagher, professor of global development policy at Boston University’s Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies (4/24).

Washington Post: Suing China over the coronavirus won’t help. Here’s what can work.

John B. Bellinger III, partner with Arnold & Porter and adjunct senior fellow in international and national security law at the Council on Foreign Relations (4/23).

Washington Post: Why Iran’s coronavirus pandemic is also a crisis of human rights

Nazanin Boniadi, actress, activist, and member of the Board of Directors at the Center for Human Rights in Iran (4/23).

Washington Post: India should begin easing its lockdown. Too many are suffering

Barkha Dutt, TV journalist, anchor, and author (4/23).

Washington Post: Here are the innovations we need to reopen the economy

Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (4/23).

Washington Post: The world will demand answers on covid-19 until China explains what happened

David Ignatius, columnist at the Washington Post (4/23).

Washington Post: The coronavirus crisis shows the risks of scientific collaboration with China

Josh Rogin, columnist for Global Opinions at the Washington Post (4/23).

Washington Post: Mitt Romney: America is awakening to China. This is a clarion call to seize the moment

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) (4/23).

Washington Post: Rushing to reopen will be lethal. Just look at ‘Jaws’

Michael S. Saag, associate dean for global health and director of the Center for AIDS Research at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (4/23).

Washington Post: The pandemic could be a call to action on climate change

Ishaan Tharoor, foreign affairs writer at the Washington Post (4/24).

Link to individual story