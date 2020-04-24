Malaria-Related Deaths Could Double In Africa This Year Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, WHO Warns Ahead Of World Malaria Day

The Guardian: Pandemic could ‘turn back the clock’ 20 years on malaria deaths, warns WHO

“Deaths from malaria could double across sub-Saharan Africa this year if work to prevent the disease is disrupted by Covid-19, the World Health Organization has warned. The U.N.’s global health agency said that if countries failed to maintain delivery of insecticide-treated nets and access to antimalarial medicines, up to 769,000 people could die of malaria this year. That figure, which would be more than double the number of deaths in 2018, would mark a return to mortality levels last seen 20 years ago…” (Ahmed, 4/23).

Additional coverage of the WHO report and World Malaria Day is available from AP, The Telegraph, and VOA.