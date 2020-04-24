Novel Coronavirus Pandemic Upending Global Assumptions On American Exceptionalism, Leadership

New York Times: ‘Sadness’ and Disbelief From a World Missing American Leadership

“…The pandemic sweeping the globe has done more than take lives and livelihoods from New Delhi to New York. It is shaking fundamental assumptions about American exceptionalism — the special role the United States played for decades after World War II as the reach of its values and power made it a global leader and example to the world. Today it is leading in a different way: More than 840,000 Americans have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and at least 46,784 have died from it, more than anywhere else in the world. As the calamity unfolds, President Trump and state governors are not only arguing over what to do, but also over who has the authority to do it…” (Bennhold, 4/23).