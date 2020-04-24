U.S. Intelligence Community Investigating Possibility Novel Coronavirus Could Be Used As Bioweapon; Former U.N. Ambassador Power Discusses Importance Of Pandemic Security

POLITICO: Officials probe the threat of a coronavirus bioweapon

“The Pentagon and the intelligence community are more forcefully investigating the possibility that adversaries could use the novel coronavirus as a bioweapon, according to defense and intelligence officials, in a shift that reflects the national security apparatus’ evolving understanding of the virus and its risks. Officials emphasized that the change does not mean they believe the virus was purposefully created to be weaponized — the intelligence community is still investigating the virus’ potential origins, but there is currently no hard intelligence or scientific evidence to support the theory that it spread from a lab in China, people briefed on the matter said…” (Bertrand et al., 4/23).

PRI: Pandemic security must be ‘top line concern’ says former Amb. Power

“…[Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power] says the coronavirus can only be tackled if wealthy nations work hand-in-hand with the developing world. Power spoke with The World’s host Marco Werman about how lessons from that experience apply to the pandemic the globe is facing today…” (4/23).