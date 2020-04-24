menu

Bill Gates Examines Behavior Change, Innovation Needed To Emerge From COVID-19 Lockdowns

Apr 24, 2020

STAT: In long essay, Bill Gates says time and innovation needed before coronavirus lockdowns end
“Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Thursday warned that the world’s emergence from coronavirus lockdowns will be slow, and cautioned that it will take innovation before people feel safe enough to attend large public events or flock to restaurants. ‘Even as a government relaxes restrictions on behavior, not everyone will immediately resume the activities that are allowed,’ Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, wrote in a long essay posted Thursday to his blog. … Gates said that the dramatic shutdowns of cities and countries worldwide have been necessary to slow spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, despite the enormous societal costs…” (Branswell, 4/23).

