43% Increase In COVID-19 Cases In Africa Over Past Week; 20 European Countries Likely Pass First Peak; Syria Faces Coronavirus While Protracted War Continues

AFRICA

AP: Africa dangerously behind in global race for virus gear (Anna et al., 4/24).

AP: Africa’s 43% jump in virus cases in 1 week worries experts (Imray, 4/23).

New Humanitarian: Township lockdown: How South Africa’s poor bear the cost of coronavirus (Oliver, 4/23).

PRI: In fight against coronavirus, Ghana uses drones to speed up testing (Romero/Emmanouilidou, 4/23).

Reuters: African nations to get ventilators from Jack Ma foundation, stress need for WHO help (Paravicini/George, 4/23).

Reuters: African Union envoy says virus outbreak would be a disaster for Africa (Cornwell, 4/23).

Reuters: Botswana’s president, lawmakers out of quarantine after testing negative for coronavirus (Benza, 4/23).

Washington Post: Warnings of worsening hunger, malaria emerge as coronavirus cases spike 40% in Africa (Paquette/Tall, 4/23).

ASIA

Devex: North Korea faces protracted humanitarian crises despite zero COVID-19 cases reported (Cornish, 4/23).

The Hill: China could have had 4 times number of reported coronavirus cases: study (Bowden, 4/23).

New York Times: China Imposes New Limits as Coronavirus Fears Return (Mozur et al., 4/23).

Reuters: Mortality rates drop sharply in parts of India, bucking coronavirus trend (Ulmer et al., 4/24).

Reuters: South Asia coronavirus cases top 37,000, headache for governments eyeing lockdown end (Miglani et al., 4/23).

EUROPE

New York Times: The Secretive Group Guiding the U.K. on Coronavirus (Landler et al., 4/23).

POLITICO: Coronavirus ‘passed its peak’ in 20 European countries (Wheaton, 4/23).

Reuters: Russia to open 1,000-bed hospital in exhibition center by end of the week (Golubkova/Kiselyova, 4/24).

Reuters: ‘Still at the beginning’: Merkel asks Germans for resilience in coronavirus battle (Carrel et al., 4/23).

Washington Post: Nursing homes linked to up to half of coronavirus deaths in Europe, WHO says (Birnbaum et al., 4/23).

LATIN AMERICA

Americas Quarterly: Coronavirus and Fake News: 5 Tales from Latin America (Hopkins, 4/23).

New York Times: Ecuador’s Death Toll During Outbreak Is Among the Worst in the World (Cabrera/Kurmanaev, 4/23).

MIDDLE EAST

Christian Science Monitor: Could pandemic pave a path to peace? Why Yemen war is resistant (Peterson, 4/22).

Foreign Policy: Syria’s Forgotten War Is a Pandemic Time Bomb (Gramer et al., 4/23).

Reuters: Emirati police deploy smart tech in coronavirus fight (Cornwell, 4/24).

Reuters: In Syria rebel stronghold, building makeshift ventilators to fight virus (Ashawi/Francis, 4/23).

Washington Post: U.S. aid cuts are deepening Yemen’s misery. Now comes the coronavirus (Raghaven/Mujahed, 4/23).

NORTH AMERICA

Foreign Policy: Humans Are Too Optimistic to Comprehend the Coronavirus (Khazan, 4/23).

POLITICO: Humans Are Too Optimistic to Comprehend the Coronavirus (Gardner, 4/23).

POLITICO: Canada: One million respirators acquired from China unfit for coronavirus fight (Blatchford, 4/23).