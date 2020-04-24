More News In Global Health

Devex: Can the development sector protect indigenous communities from COVID-19? (Cornish, 4/24).

The Guardian: Pandemic potentially a ‘death sentence’ for many prison inmates, experts warn (Summers, 4/23).

The Lancet: Travel restrictions hampering COVID-19 response (Devi, 4/25).

Reuters: U.N. agency calls for $1 trillion developing world debt write-off (Bavier, 4/23).

Reuters: WHO to launch initiative to share COVID-19 drugs, tests and vaccines — statement (Nebehay, 4/23).

Reuters: Buildings closed by coronavirus face another risk: Legionnaires’ disease (Shiffman et al., 4/24).

Science: Surveys of infectious disease experts aim to predict COVID-19’s toll (Brainard, 4/23).

U.N. News: Human rights ‘uplift everyone’; must guide COVID-19 recovery response, says U.N. chief (4/23).