MMWR Provides Update On Worldwide Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus Outbreaks

CDC’s “Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report”: Update on Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus Outbreaks — Worldwide, July 2019-February 2020

Mary M. Alleman, epidemiologist in the Global Immunization Division at the CDC’s Center for Global Health, and colleagues provide an update on worldwide vaccine-derived poliovirus outbreaks and note that there were 31 ongoing and new outbreaks documented from July 2019- February 2020 and nine outbreaks spread internationally (4/24).