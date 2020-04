Maintaining Regular Immunizations During Pandemic Vital To Preventing Childhood Disease Resurgence, WHO Warns

The Hill: WHO warns against closing immunization services during coronavirus pandemic

“The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday warned against shutting down immunization services during the coronavirus pandemic, saying closures could risk resurgences of easily preventable diseases. The WHO said in a press release that illnesses like measles and polio could rise if immunizations are disrupted for even a brief period of time and could reverse ‘immense progress’ in disseminating vaccines for such diseases…” (Axelrod, 4/23).

Bloomberg: Virus Care Disruptions Raise Infant Death Risk in Poor Nations (Pollack, 4/23).

New York Times: Vaccine Rates Drop Dangerously as Parents Avoid Doctor’s Visits (Hoffman, 4/23).