Lancet Infectious Diseases Publishes Study Tracking Total Spending On TB Efforts In LMICs

Apr 24, 2020

The Lancet Infectious Diseases: Tracking total spending on tuberculosis by source and function in 135 low-income and middle-income countries, 2000-17: a financial modelling study
Yanfang Su of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation and colleagues examine total spending on tuberculosis, including government spending, development assistance, out-of-pocket spending, and prepaid private spending in low- and middle-income countries (4/23).

