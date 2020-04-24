menu

Senate Democrats Call For USAID Representation On White House Coronavirus Task Force, Citing Importance Of Combining Domestic, International Response

Apr 24, 2020

The Hill: Senate Democrats call for USAID to join coronavirus task force
“Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday called for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to be added to the White House’s coronavirus task force, saying the administration needs to combine its domestic and international response to effectively combat COVID-19…” (Kelly, 4/23).

