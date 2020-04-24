Blog Posts, Podcasts, Statements Address Various Aspects Of COVID-19

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation: Primary health care is exactly that

Jean Kagubare, deputy director for Health Systems Design at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (April 2020).

BMJ Opinion: Covid-19 and sub-Saharan Africa’s critical care infrastructure

Edgar Asiimwe, medical student at Stanford University School of Medicine, and Saraswati Kache, clinical professor in the Division of Critical Care in the Department of Pediatrics at Stanford University Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital (4/23).

BMJ Opinion: Renee N. Salas: Lessons from the covid-19 pandemic provide a blueprint for the climate emergency

Renee N. Salas, affiliated faculty at the Harvard Global Health Institute and an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Harvard Medical School (4/23).

Brookings: Global solutions to global ‘bads’: 2 practical proposals to help developing countries deal with the COVID-19 pandemic

Ajay Chhibber, distinguished visiting scholar with the Institute of International Economic Policy at George Washington University and nonresident senior fellow with The Atlantic Council (4/22).

Center for Global Development: Scoping the Indirect Health Effects of COVID-19: An Open Call for Resources

Lydia Regan, research assistant, and Y-Ling Chi, senior policy analyst, both with the Center for Global Development (4/23).

Center for Strategic & International Studies’ “Take as Directed” Podcast: Coronavirus Crisis Update: Former Senator Kelly Ayotte on Ending the Cycle of Crisis and Complacency

J. Stephen Morrison, senior vice president and director of the Global Health Policy Center, and H. Andrew Schwartz, chief communications officer, both with CSIS (4/22).

Center for Strategic & International Studies’ “Take as Directed” Podcast: Coronavirus Crisis Update: Peter Sands, the Global Fund – “The contagion of fear”

J. Stephen Morrison, senior vice president and director of the Global Health Policy Center, and H. Andrew Schwartz, chief communications officer, both with CSIS (4/21).

Gates Notes: The first modern pandemic

Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (4/23).

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health: The Other Time a U.S. President Withheld WHO Funds

Karen Kruse Thomas, Bloomberg School historian (4/21).

U.N.: We are all in this Together: Human Rights and COVID-19 Response and Recovery

António Guterres, secretary general of the United Nations (4/23).

U.N.: U.N. urges countries to ‘build back better’ (April 2020).

U.N. Dispatch’s “Global Dispatches Podcast”: How COVID-19 is Accelerating Geopolitical Shifts

Mark Leon Goldberg, editor of U.N. Dispatch and host of the Global Dispatches Podcast (4/23).

World Economic Forum: Why we cannot lose sight of the Sustainable Development Goals during coronavirus

Erna Solberg, prime minister of Norway, and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, president of the Republic of Ghana, both co-chairs of the U.N. Secretary-General’s SDG Advocates (4/23).