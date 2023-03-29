Enrollment and Spending for Dual-Eligible Individuals

This data collection draws on Medicare and Medicaid administrative data to present national and state-level information on people who are covered by both Medicare and Medicaid, referred to as dual-eligible individuals (also known as dually-enrolled beneficiaries). Dual-eligible individuals qualify for Medicare coverage on the basis of age (65 and older) or disability. To qualify for Medicaid benefits, Medicare beneficiaries must meet eligibility criteria based on financial (related to income and wealth) and non-financial (generally, age or disability) requirements. For “partial-benefit” enrollees, Medicaid pays Medicare premiums and, in many cases, also pays Medicare’s deductibles and cost-sharing on behalf of dual-eligible individuals. Dual-eligible individuals who also receive the full range of Medicaid benefits that are not covered by Medicare are generally referred to as “full-benefit” enrollees. This data collection includes the number of dual-eligible individuals and Medicare and Medicaid spending on these enrollees.
This work was supported in part by Arnold Ventures. KFF maintains full editorial control over all of its policy analysis, polling, and journalism activities.
Dual-Eligible Enrollment
-
Number of Dual-Eligible Individuals, Based on Medicaid Claims Data
View details about Number of Dual-Eligible Individuals, Based on Medicaid Claims Data
-
Dual-Eligible Individuals as a Share of Medicaid Enrollment
View details about Dual-Eligible Individuals as a Share of Medicaid Enrollment
-
Number of Dual-Eligible Individuals, Based on Medicare Claims Data
View details about Number of Dual-Eligible Individuals, Based on Medicare Claims Data
-
Dual-Eligible Individuals as a Share of Medicare Enrollment
View details about Dual-Eligible Individuals as a Share of Medicare Enrollment
Dual-Eligible Spending
-
Medicaid Spending Per Dual-Eligible Individual
View details about Medicaid Spending Per Dual-Eligible Individual
-
Medicaid Spending For Dual-Eligible Individuals As A Share of Total Medicaid Spending
View details about Medicaid Spending For Dual-Eligible Individuals As A Share of Total Medicaid Spending
View Indicator for Medicaid Spending For Dual-Eligible Individuals As A Share of Total Medicaid SpendingView details about This indicator is not available in Custom State Reports.
-
Medicare Spending Per Dual-Eligible Individual in Traditional Medicare
View details about Medicare Spending Per Dual-Eligible Individual in Traditional Medicare
-
Medicare Spending for Dual-Eligible Individuals in Traditional Medicare as a Share of Total Traditional Medicare Spending
View details about Medicare Spending for Dual-Eligible Individuals in Traditional Medicare as a Share of Total Traditional Medicare Spending
View Indicator for Medicare Spending for Dual-Eligible Individuals in Traditional Medicare as a Share of Total Traditional Medicare SpendingView details about This indicator is not available in Custom State Reports.