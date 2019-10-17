Medicaid State Fact Sheets
Published: Oct 17, 2019
Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) provide health and long-term care coverage to more than 70 million low-income children, pregnant women, adults, seniors, and people with disabilities in the United States. Medicaid is a major source of funding for hospitals, community health centers, physicians, and nursing homes. States operate their Medicaid programs within federal standards and a wide range of state options in exchange for federal matching funds. The two-page fact sheets provide a snapshot with key data for Medicaid in every state related to current coverage, access, and spending.
What percentage of people are covered by Medicaid/CHIP in your state? Click on a state or the U.S. to download a fact sheet.
