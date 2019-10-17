Medicaid State Fact Sheets

The fact sheets include both state and national level data. Where state-level data was not available, national-level data was used to provide additional context. For specific sources used in the fact sheets, see below.

Total population: State Health Facts. “Total Number of Residents, 2017.” Kaiser Family Foundation, https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/total-residents/.

Share of population that is low income: State Health Facts. “Distribution of the Total Population by Federal Poverty Level (above and below 200% FPL), 2017.” Kaiser Family Foundation, https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/population-up-to-200-fpl/.

Share of population covered by Medicaid/CHIP: State Health Facts. “Health Insurance Coverage of the Total Population, 2017.” Kaiser Family Foundation, https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/total-population/.

State expansion status: “Status of State Medicaid Expansion Decisions, September 2019.” Kaiser Family Foundation, https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/status-of-state-medicaid-expansion-decisions-interactive-map/.

Number of adults in the coverage gap: Rachel Garfield, Kendal Orgera, and Anthony Damico. The Coverage Gap: Uninsured Poor Adults in States that Do Not Expand Medicaid (Washington, DC: Kaiser Family Foundation, March 2019), https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/the-coverage-gap-uninsured-poor-adults-in-states-that-do-not-expand-medicaid//.

Number of adults in the expansion group: State Health Facts. “Medicaid Expansion Enrollment, 2017.” Kaiser Family Foundation, https://www.kff.org/health-reform/state-indicator/medicaid-expansion-enrollment/.

See notes regarding NE, ID, and UT expansion status and enrollment here: https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/status-of-state-medicaid-expansion-decisions-interactive-map/.