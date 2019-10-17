Medicaid State Fact Sheets

menu

Published: Oct 17, 2019

Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) provide health and long-term care coverage to more than 70 million low-income children, pregnant women, adults, seniors, and people with disabilities in the United States. Medicaid is a major source of funding for hospitals, community health centers, physicians, and nursing homes. States operate their Medicaid programs within federal standards and a wide range of state options in exchange for federal matching funds. The two-page fact sheets provide a snapshot with key data for Medicaid in every state related to current coverage, access, and spending.

What percentage of people are covered by Medicaid/CHIP in your state? Click on a state or the U.S. to download a fact sheet.

Percent of People Covered By Medicaid/CHIP, 2017

Click below to download US fact sheet

Sources

The fact sheets include both state and national level data. Where state-level data was not available, national-level data was used to provide additional context. For specific sources used in the fact sheets, see below.

Total population: State Health Facts. “Total Number of Residents, 2017.” Kaiser Family Foundation, https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/total-residents/.

Share of population that is low income: State Health Facts. “Distribution of the Total Population by Federal Poverty Level (above and below 200% FPL), 2017.” Kaiser Family Foundation, https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/population-up-to-200-fpl/.

Share of population covered by Medicaid/CHIP: State Health Facts. “Health Insurance Coverage of the Total Population, 2017.” Kaiser Family Foundation, https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/total-population/.

State expansion status: “Status of State Medicaid Expansion Decisions, September 2019.” Kaiser Family Foundation, https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/status-of-state-medicaid-expansion-decisions-interactive-map/.

Number of adults in the coverage gap: Rachel Garfield, Kendal Orgera, and Anthony Damico. The Coverage Gap: Uninsured Poor Adults in States that Do Not Expand Medicaid (Washington, DC: Kaiser Family Foundation, March 2019),  https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/the-coverage-gap-uninsured-poor-adults-in-states-that-do-not-expand-medicaid//.

Number of adults in the expansion group: State Health Facts. “Medicaid Expansion Enrollment, 2017.” Kaiser Family Foundation, https://www.kff.org/health-reform/state-indicator/medicaid-expansion-enrollment/.

Uninsured rates: State Health Facts. “Health Insurance Coverage of Nonelderly 0-64, 2017.” Kaiser Family Foundation, https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/nonelderly-0-64/.

Medicaid covers:

Share of adult Medicaid enrollees working: Rachel Garfield, Robin Rudowitz, Kendal Orgera, and Anthony Damico. Understanding the Intersection of Medicaid and Work: What Does the Data Say? (Washington, DC: Kaiser Family Foundation, August 2019), https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/understanding-the-intersection-of-medicaid-and-work-what-does-the-data-say/. For more information on which states have approved or pending Section 1115 Medicaid waivers, see the Medicaid Waiver Tracker, including work requirements, at https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/medicaid-waiver-tracker-approved-and-pending-section-1115-waivers-by-state/.

Share of children with special health care needs covered by Medicaid: MaryBeth Musumeci and Priya Chidambaram. Medicaid’s Role for Children with Special Health Care Needs: A Look at Eligibility, Services, and Spending (Washington, DC: Kaiser Family Foundation, July 2019), https://www.kff.org/report-section/medicaids-role-for-children-with-special-health-care-needs-a-look-at-eligibility-services-and-spending-appendix-2/.

Median eligibility levels:

Medicaid enrollees & expenditures:

Medicaid spending by service:

Nationally Medicaid pays for:

States have flexibility in their Medicaid design: Samantha Artiga, Elizabeth Hinton, Robin Rudowitz, and MaryBeth Musumeci. Current Flexibility in Medicaid: An Overview of Federal Standards and State Options (Washington, DC: Kaiser Family Foundation, January 2017), https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/current-flexibility-in-medicaid-an-overview-of-federal-standards-and-state-options/.

Share of those that hold favorable views of Medicaid: Ashley Kirzinger, Cailey Muñana, and Mollyann Brodie. Kaiser Health Tracking Poll – July 2019: The Future of the ACA and Possible Changes to the Current System, Preview of Priorities Heading Into 2nd Democratic Debate (San Francisco, CA: Kaiser Family Foundation, July 2019), https://www.kff.org/health-reform/poll-finding/kff-health-tracking-poll-july-2019/.

National access and satisfaction measures: Kaiser Family Foundation analysis of National Health Interview Survey (NHIS), 2018. Doctor visit among nonelderly adults (ages 18 to 64) refers to any health professional in the past year.

