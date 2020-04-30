Medicaid Behavioral Health Services

As a major source of insurance coverage for low-income Americans, and as the only source of funding for some specialized behavioral health services, Medicaid plays a key role in covering and financing behavioral health care. The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) contracted with Health Management Associates (HMA) to survey Medicaid directors in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to identify those behavioral health services covered for adult beneficiaries in their programs. The survey instrument captured information about services covered, cost sharing requirements, and notable limits on those services as of July 1, 2018. The 2018 survey asked states to report coverage of services in their fee-for-service (FFS) programs for categorically needy (CN) traditional Medicaid adults ages 21 and older. The survey did not ask about service coverage for medically needy (MN) coverage groups. All but four states (Illinois, Iowa, New York, and South Carolina) submitted survey responses, and the territories are not included in the 2018 data. For additional notes and methods information and a summary table with national counts of states covering each behavioral health service, click here. For data on Medicaid coverage of other benefits not specific to behavioral health, see the Medicaid Benefits Database.