The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) contracted with Health Management Associates (HMA) to survey Medicaid directors in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to identify those behavioral health services covered for adult beneficiaries in their programs. The survey instrument captured information about services covered, cost sharing requirements, and notable limits on those services as of July 1, 2018.
Institutional Care and Intensive Services
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Inpatient Psychiatric Hospital View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Inpatient Psychiatric Hospital
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: 23-hour Observation View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: 23-hour Observation
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Psychiatric Residential Treatment View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Psychiatric Residential Treatment
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Adult Group Homes View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Adult Group Homes
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Crisis Services View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Crisis Services
Outpatient Facility Services and/or Provider Services
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Case Management View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Case Management
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Day Treatment View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Day Treatment
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Partial Hospitalization View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Partial Hospitalization
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Psychosocial Rehabilitation (e.g. “Clubhouse model”) View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Psychosocial Rehabilitation (e.g. “Clubhouse model”)
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Intensive Outpatient Treatment View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Intensive Outpatient Treatment
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Mental Health Rehabilitation View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Mental Health Rehabilitation
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: ADL/Skills Training View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: ADL/Skills Training
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Assertive Community Treatment View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Assertive Community Treatment
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Psychiatric Services – Evaluation View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Psychiatric Services – Evaluation
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Psychiatric Services – Testing View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Psychiatric Services – Testing
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Psychological Testing View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Psychological Testing
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Individual Therapy View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Individual Therapy
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Group Therapy View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Group Therapy
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Family Therapy View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Family Therapy
Other Behavioral Health Services
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Mental Health Clinic Services View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Mental Health Clinic Services
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Targeted Case Management for Chronic Mental Illness View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Targeted Case Management for Chronic Mental Illness
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Peer Support Services View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Peer Support Services
Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Services
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Inpatient Detoxification View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Inpatient Detoxification
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Residential Rehabilitation View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Residential Rehabilitation
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Outpatient Detoxification View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Outpatient Detoxification
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Buprenorphine for Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Buprenorphine for Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT)
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Oral Naltrexone for Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Oral Naltrexone for Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT)
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Injectable Naltrexone for Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Injectable Naltrexone for Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT)
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Methadone for Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Methadone for Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT)
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Suboxone Treatment View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Suboxone Treatment
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Intensive Outpatient Treatment for Substance Use Disorder View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Intensive Outpatient Treatment for Substance Use Disorder
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Smoking and Tobacco Use Cessation Counseling (Excluding Mandatory Coverage for Pregnant Women) View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Smoking and Tobacco Use Cessation Counseling (Excluding Mandatory Coverage for Pregnant Women)
Naloxone
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Naloxone Available in at Least One Formulation Without Prior Authorization View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Naloxone Available in at Least One Formulation Without Prior Authorization
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Naloxone Nasal Spray Covered Without Prior Authorization View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Naloxone Nasal Spray Covered Without Prior Authorization
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Naloxone Nasal Spray Atomizer Covered Without Prior Authorization View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Naloxone Nasal Spray Atomizer Covered Without Prior Authorization
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Naloxone Auto-Injectors Covered Without Prior Authorization View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Naloxone Auto-Injectors Covered Without Prior Authorization
- Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Naloxone Coverage Provided for Family Members or Friends Obtaining a Naloxone Prescription on Enrollee’s Behalf View details about Medicaid Behavioral Health Services: Naloxone Coverage Provided for Family Members or Friends Obtaining a Naloxone Prescription on Enrollee’s Behalf
About this Data Collection
As a major source of insurance coverage for low-income Americans, and as the only source of funding for some specialized behavioral health services, Medicaid plays a key role in covering and financing behavioral health care. The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) contracted with Health Management Associates (HMA) to survey Medicaid directors in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to identify those behavioral health services covered for adult beneficiaries in their programs. The survey instrument captured information about services covered, cost sharing requirements, and notable limits on those services as of July 1, 2018. The 2018 survey asked states to report coverage of services in their fee-for-service (FFS) programs for categorically needy (CN) traditional Medicaid adults ages 21 and older. The survey did not ask about service coverage for medically needy (MN) coverage groups. All but four states (Illinois, Iowa, New York, and South Carolina) submitted survey responses, and the territories are not included in the 2018 data. For additional notes and methods information and a summary table with national counts of states covering each behavioral health service, click here. For data on Medicaid coverage of other benefits not specific to behavioral health, see the Medicaid Benefits Database.